Building collapses, 2 dead

Multan

A two-storey under-construction plaza near Multan’s Bosan Road collapsed on Tuesday leaving at least two dead and four others injured, according to police.

More casualties are feared as, according to initial reports, at least 20 people, motorcycles and rickshaws were trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed building.

Nearby buildings have also been affected by the collapse. Rescue sources say it is unclear how many people were trapped. A police official speaking to media estimated that around 20-22 people were buried under the debris.

“We were alerted of the incident around 4pm. The route leading to the plaza was cleared for rescuers and all other traffic was diverted.” “There were four structures beneath the building and there were around 20-22 people in them,” he said, adding that four people were recovered alive and one body was recovered.

An eyewitness said that the building was a two-storey plaza in which a partition was being installed, which may possibly have triggered the collapse. An emergency was imposed in hospitals in the area and rescue operations supervised by the DCO Multan was ongoing late night.

Heavy machinery and a contingent of over 400 police officials aided in the rescue operation, police said.—APP