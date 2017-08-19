Build orphanage to save children

Sometime ago on my way to school I found some boys begging with dirty clothes and looking too weak. Later I came to know that they were orphans and begging to feed up themselves. It shocked me and I wondered why there was no mechanism where children could be saved. It is a known fact that our well off people already spend more than the Government in terms of social services for the downtrodden. I would request both the government and the philanthropists to come forward and essentially build an orphanage in Turbat where the orphans could find shelter as well as food. Allah would reward us all.

KEGAD RASHEED

Turbat, Balochistan

Related