Budgeting justice

Budget for fiscal year 2017-16 has been announced. As they say, “Plain words require no explanation” so whatever is written in the budget document and announced, it bites those who understand the basic principle of economy and balanced budgeting. Like many others, I believe that it is not a balanced budget but just a budget which the government has formally.

Come what may, our ruling class will never ever try to understand that good budgeting means better health, better education and better justice in the society and they will also never ever accept the reality that extreme poverty has alarmingly increased in the country. Seeing is believing. Do visit various towns and villages in my lovely Larkano which is now robbed and ruined and see whether poverty has deepened or otherwise.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

Related