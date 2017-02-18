Budgetary proposal of Climate Change Division discussed

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Friday discussed the budgetary proposals of climate change division and its attached departments relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2017-18.

The committee was met under the chairmanship of Hafeez-ur- Rehman Khan Drishak while Salman Hanif, Muhammad Moen Watto, Tahira Aurangzeb, Khalida Mansoor, Nighat Parveen Mir, Maiza Hameed, Imran Zafar Leghari, Mussarat Ahmed Zeb, Murad Saeed, Naeema Kishwar Khan and Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid also attended the meeting.

The Committee directed to ministry for climate change to give details of all on-going and other projects in the next meeting.

On the suggestion of Naeema Kishwar Khan committee recommended to have follow-up reports of green Pakistan Programme from the provinces.

The Minister Zahid Hamid briefed the committee that, he himself wrote anticipatory letters to the Chief Ministers of the provinces, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (for the FATA) & Prime Minister AJK to request preparation of PC-Is and provision of equal financial share for the programme.

All provincial projects were got approved from the respective development forums during July and August, 2016. The umbrella PC-I scheme was processed to the Planning Commission for approval from Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in September.

All provincial governments have contributed towards the Green Pakistan Project that was recommended by CDWP was approved from Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) two weeks back with a total cost of Rs. 3.652 billion.

He said, As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, February 9, 2017 is also being celebrated as “National Green Day” throughout Pakistan.

Primary feature of National Green Day would be planting of hundreds of thousands of “indigenous and local” tree species in all provinces/AJK/GB by involving government departments, elected local leadership as well as students and civil society organizations. Chief Ministers of Balochsitan, GB, KP, Sindh and Prime Minister of AJK have already communicated their willingness to inaugurate Spring Tree Planting Campaign on 9th February to coincide with launch of Green Pakistan by Prime Minister of Pakistan at federal level.—APP