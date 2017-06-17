Punjab budget for financial year 2017-18 highlighting priorities of the provincial government for development of various sectors was presented in the Provincial Assembly on June 02 and is reportedly in the final stages of its passage by the legislature. Budgetary measures so enumerated in the budget documents will start taking practical shape from July 01, 2017 when the new fiscal gets underway in the right earnest. Provincial Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has quite emphatically stated that the new budget will ensure balanced and speedy development, education and health sectors have been given due priority and record allocations have been made for rural and less-developed areas of the province especially southern Punjab.

The chief minister particularly mentioned a number of mega development projects including clean drinking water programme under implementation in 37 tehsils, Khanewal-Lodharan Road construction work initiated and Muzaffargarh-D.G. Khan dual carriageway scheduled to be completed this year involving huge expenditures. He rightly reiterated his claim that nepotism and corruption have been eliminated in the development projects in parts of the province.

All this is surely and certainly augurs well for ushering in an era of progress and prosperity in the southern Punjab region to bring these at par with the developed areas of the province through provision of maximum possible development funds at the earliest possible. It will be highly appreciated if after the passage of new budget by the provincial legislature, district-wise allocations particularly for the districts located in southern Punjab region in different sectors have been made under the Annual Development Programme envisaging total record outlay of Rs 635 billion for the next financial year.

This will not only satisfy the people in southern Punjab region that they are being provided adequate funds but also remove their sense of deprivation to a great extent.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

