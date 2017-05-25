Budget tracking smartphone app launched

Peshawar

Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has launched a budget tracking smartphone application in Peshawar that contains all details about development projects in the budget.

According to the details, smartphone application was launched at a local hotel and the ceremony of the app was attended by the provincial assembly members and other people in large number, a private news channel reported.

CPDI provincial coordinator, Shamsul Hadi said it is a very easy app which can be downloaded from Android play store. He said the app will provide information about budgetary allocations for different projects in all the provinces.—APP