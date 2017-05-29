Budget and salaried class

The long awaited budget has at last seen the daylight. Being the last budget of present regime, common man was expecting more relief. Salaried class (government employees) was quite optimistic about de-freezing of HRA (House Rent Allowance) and a proportionate increase in conveyance allowance. But both these areas have not been addressed. Cost of human transportation has increased manifolds during past few years. Major chunk of government employees’ income is consumed by housing as well as travelling after meeting kitchen expenses. Unfortunately, they have to bear the brunt of dearness plus inflation caused by increase in different indirect taxes, which further dent their purchasing power. Ironically, the employees of BPS 1 – 16 are affected badly as they get a meagre increase due to their small basic pay. An employee with 15000 basic pay will get 1500 as 10% increase whereas dearness rises exponentially.

It is hoped that our representatives in both houses will take these issues into account and miseries of salaried class will be mitigated.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

