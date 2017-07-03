Budget FY-2017-18 prepared with primary aim to provide relief: Dar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that budget for FY 2017-18 has been prepared with the primary aim of providing relief and increasing the welfare of the general public.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Sunday regarding implementation measures for the budget, FY 2017-18.

The Finance Secretary briefed the Finance Minister on the status of implementation of measures announced in the budget for FY 2017-18, said a statement issued here.

The Minister was informed that notifications to implement various decisions and announcements of the budget were being issued, and most of the work in this regard had been completed.

The Finance Minister urged officials of Finance Division to ensure that necessary formalities regarding implementation of budgetary measures, including issuance of the requisite notifications, are completed in a smooth and timely manner.

He said that, through prudent economic policies and strict financial discipline, the present government has been able to achieve macroeconomic stability, and now the focus is on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Ishaq Dar said that the government is determined to achieve the GDP growth target of 6% in the current fiscal year.

He directed the Finance Secretary to maintain financial discipline during FY 2017-18, as has been the practice during the last four years.

Secretary EAD and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance also participated in the meeting.