Budget approved, 1000 flats to be constructed, new schemes for workers

Meeting of workers welfare board

Staff Reporter

8th meeting of workers Welfare Board Sindh was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Information, Labour, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at his office here Tuesday.

The Minister stressed that to ensure transparency and due representation of workers and employers in the all committees including Development, Finance, Investment, HR, Technical etc to provide all facilities to workers and their children by making viable and resource able for the benefits of the workers at grass root level. He directed the Secretary Labour Rasheed Solangi and Secretary Board Asif Memon to take concrete steps in this regard as the PPP and Government of Sindh as per policy and manifesto of the party, to ameliorate the living standard of the workers without further delay.

Secretary Board Asif Memon apprised the meeting and board members about the various steps taken by the board and facilities and future projects for the developments and betterment of the workers including Death, marriage grants, scholarships, besides provision of sewing machines and bicycle to the workers women and dibble children with a cost of Rs. 7220 million rupees budget which had been approved by the board.

He further informed that New furniture establishment of IT labs, Text books uniforms and etc provision of solar energy and RO plants in workers schools would be set up and provided to the children of the workers. Next financial year, 20 new development schemes with a cost of Rs.1344 million, would be spent. While purchasing of lands for schemes of flats, schools and colleges infrastructure, an amount of Rs.6010 million would be utilized.

He informed that encroachments had been removed from Gulshan-e-Maymar flats while PC -1 of Rehabilitation of 1000 flats would be initiated in Labour colonies throughout the Sindh.

To ensure transparency in allotments of these flats, a committee included by Habibuddin Junaidi and Shamshad Qureshi and another committee has been fromed to provide medial and engineering education to the workers children.