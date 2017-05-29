Budget 2018 an effort of consolidation

Increase in capital gain tax may impact stock market

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The theme of the budget has remained growth centric where the government has targeted a GDP growth of 6% for FY18. Though the budget failed to provide additional incentives to sectors, however, continuity of previous year’s measures and resolving its glitches remained the prime focus.

Out of the total budgeted outlay of PKR4.75trn, 44% of the amount is allocated towards development spending where power, infrastructure and transportation sectors emerge as the key recipients of government spending spree. the government has yet again set itself aggressive targets against which it may likely underperform.

In this regard, GDP growth target has been set at 6% in connection to government’s medium-to-long term GDP growth target of 7% by FY23. Also, revenue growth target is aimed at 11.9% which results in fiscal deficit being targeted at 4.1%.

On a general scale budgetary developments are negative for the market sentiment where increase in capital gain tax to a flat 15% on holding period of up-to 5 years, ) Increase in dividend tax to 15% and continuation of super tax are likely to be prime sentiment dampeners.

However, amendment made to mandatory distribution policy where 40% of profit will now have to be distributed either in cash or bonus to avoid a 10% tax on reserves may support market perception of FY18 budget.

Budget remained a mix-bag of positive and negatives for individual sectors. For fertilizer and textile sector the budget entailed continuity of previous year’s incentives, however, budget addressed the structural issues pertaining to subsidy disbursements for fertilizers. For cements, increase in FED by PKR12.5/bag, higher import duty on coal (from 3% to 5%), increase in withholding tax for retailers were the negatives however, 40%YoY higher federal PSDP is likely to be boost volumetric growth of the sector.

Pakistan Stock Exchange may witness some initial pressure following increase in taxes (both capital gains and dividend), however, PSX’s inclusion in MSCI-EM index from June 1st and robust economic indicators may result in a strong rebound in sentiments.