Budget 2017-18 with Rs4.75tr outlay

Development outlay stands at Rs2.5tr; Rs180b allocated for CPEC; GDP target set at 6pc; Infrastructure, energy projects get priority; 2009-2010 adhoc relief merged with salaries; Steel, cigarette and paan to cost more; Minimum wages enhanced to Rs15000; Poultry and auto sector get relief; Dar claims of putting economy on right track

The government, Friday, presented federal budget for fiscal year 2017-18 earmarking a total of Rs 4,757 billion in expenditures for the next fiscal year. “For the first time in Pakistan’s history, an elected prime minister and finance minister are presenting their fifth budget. This shows the strengthening of democracy in the country,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said while presenting budget in National Assembly.

Repeating common rhetoric of past few years he said that Pakistan was on the verge of defaulting in 2013 and the economy was declared unstable on the basis of macroeconomic indicators, but today the country’s foreign exchange reserves were adequate enough for four months of imports.

Similarly, the supply of gas has improved, and load shedding has been completely halted for the industries, load shedding will end for good come next year, he once again claimed, PML-N government had turned the economy around since it came to power in 2013.Today, reputable organisations like Pricewaterhouse Coopers are saying that Pakistan will enter the G-20 group of nations in the near future.

The resource availability during next year has been estimated at 4,681.2 billion rupees and net revenue receipts at 2,926 billion rupees. Tax collection by FBR is estimated at 4,013 billion rupees.

The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at 2,384.2 billion rupees, which is 11.6 percent higher than the budget estimates of the outgoing fiscal year.

The external receipts during next year are estimated at 837.8 billion rupees. The budget envisages defence allocations of over 920 billion rupees. The budget envisages merger of fifty percent ad hoc relief allowance granted to civil employees and ad hoc allowances of 2009 and 2010 for personnel of armed forces with the salary and ten percent ad hoc relief allowance on the basic salary after merger. Zarb-e-Azb allowance for armed forces personnel will be in addition to this.

The Minister announced ten percent increase in pensions.

Minimum wages have been increased from the existing 14000 to fifteen thousand per month.

Several allowances of different categories of employees have also been increased. These include sixty percent increase in daily allowance rate, enhancement of orderly allowance from 12000 to 14000 rupees, increase in the rate of burial grant from 1600 to 4800 and from 5000 to 15000 rupees; constant Attendant Allowance from 3000 to 7000 rupees and fifty percent increase in design allowance.

Batman allowance and Hardlying Pay for Pakistan Navy and different allowance of Pakistan Post have also been increased.

Personnel of Frontier Constabulary would get a fixed monthly allowance of eight thousand rupees irrespective of their deployment in any part of the country.

The finance minister said the government will bear an additional burden of 125 billion rupees because of relief to government employees.

The finance minister announced launching of a new national saving scheme for the welfare of family members of martyrs.

Under this scheme, heirs of martyrs of Pakistan Army, police and other security institutions will get an extra profit.

Pakistan Savings will bring their branches online and introduce ATM cards and mobile and internet banking for the benefit of its customers. The budget of Pakistan Baitul Maal would be increased from the existing 4 to 6 billion rupees.

He announced revival of the scheme launched by PML (N) government in 1999 envisaging payment of all dues of HBFC mortgage by the widows. The limit of loan for this scheme has been increased from three hundred thousand to five hundred thousand rupees. He said a one billion dollar non-convertible bond would be issued to attract investment by overseas Pakistanis in the country’s infrastructure.

The Capital Development Authority will also announce a separate sector to afford opportunity to overseas Pakistanis to make secured investment in real estate.

The Finance Minister said all pending refunds of sales tax would be paid in two phases. Those involving one million rupee would be cleared by 15th of July and others by 14th of August this year.

Ishaq Dar also announced relief measures relating to sales tax and federal excise duty for different sectors of economy. These include elimination of additional tax on lubricant oil by marketing companies, reduction in sales tax rates on import of hybrid electric vehicles at par with locally manufactured vehicles, automatic stay in cases related to federal excise duty till decision of appeal and elimination of withholding tax on supplies between registered individuals.

The Finance Minister said that sales tax rate has been reduced from seventeen to seven percent on several different types of machinery used in poultry sector. Sales tax rate on multimedia projectors for use in educational institutions would be reduced from the existing seventeen to ten percent.

The Finance Minister said a package to provide relief in duties on import of electric vehicles would be announced within three months. Presently, ten important parts of trailers required local assembly can be imported on five percent concessionary custom duty.

Five percent regulatory duty on import of grandparent and parent stock of chicken is being abolished while the custom duty is being reduced from eleven to three percent. Eleven percent duty on hatching eggs is being reduced to three percent. He said that there will be custom duty exemption for import of new and five year old harvesters with a view to promote machine farming in the country.

The Minister also announced relief in custom duty for some items for some pharma and bio technology sectors.

The facility of duty free import of machinery, equipment, apparatus, appliances, wheel chairs, surgical and dental spares for fifty bed nonprofit hospitals and institutions would now also be applicable to hospitals run by armed forces, Fauji Foundation and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Regulatory duty on import of aluminum waste scrap, used in auto parts, fans and pottery is being reduced from the existing ten to five percent. Customs duty on import of raw material for baby diapers is being reduced from 16 to 11 percent.

Customs duty of 11 percent and 16 percent imposed on telecommunication equipment are being abolished and replaced with a uniformed nine percent regulatory duty.

Sixteen percent customs duty on veneer sheets is being lowered to 11 percent to stabilize timber sector.

The finance minister announced withdrawal of fixed tax per unit on builders and developers.

He said the rate of withholding tax for non-filers would be increased on contracts, sales, and services, payments to nonresidents, rental income, prize bonds, lottery, commission, auction, gas bills for CNG stations and sales by industrialists and importers to distributors, dealers, and wholesalers. However, the existing rates for filers would continue without any change.

The rate of withholding tax on dealers, distributers and wholesalers on electronic goods is being increased from the existing 0.5 percent to one percent.

The Finance Minister announced reduction in the rate of withholding tax on registration of vehicles by taxpayers. The withholding tax on vehicles up to 850 CC is being revised from 10,000 to 7,500 rupees; for vehicles 851 to 1000 CC, the rate has been reduced from 20,000 to 15,000 and for vehicles between 1001 to 1300 CC 30,000 to 25,000 rupees. However, there will be no reduction in withholding tax for non-filers.

Vehicles purchased under Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme would be exempted from the withholding tax.

The Finance Minister said federal excise duty on cement is proposed to be increased from one rupee per kilogram to one rupee and twenty five paisa per kilogram.

Sales tax on commercial imports of cloth is being increased to six percent to provide a healthy competitive environment for the local industry. Federal excise duty on cigarette has also been increased marginally. In order to rationalize the rate of sales tax on steel sector, the existing rate of electricity is being increased from nine rupee per unit to ten point five rupee per unit.

Federal Budget proposes total development outlay of 2.5 trillion rupees for the next financial year, highest in the history of the country.

Federal development spending has been estimated at 1,001 billion rupee, which is twenty-five percent higher than the current financial year. The cumulative provincial annual development plans were estimated at 1140 billion rupees, a 27% increase over current year. Corporations like WAPDA and NTDC would spend 400 billion rupees on developmental activities from their own resources.

Allocations for Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been enhanced from 12 to 22 billion rupees which will ensure rapid development process in the area. Gilgit Baltistan will also be given 15 billion rupees for its development projects as against 9 billion rupees during outgoing year. FATA’s development budget has been enhanced to 24.5billion rupees from 21 billion rupees.

Higher Education Commission will get 35 billion rupees, social sector 135 billion rupees and special measures have been proposed for the growth of IT sector during the next financial year.

Infrastructure gets priority in the new budget with huge allocations of 414 billion rupees including 320 billion rupees for National Highway Authority.

The budget envisages 404 billion rupee allocations for energy sector.

About 180 billion rupees have been earmarked for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects while social sector allocations have been increased from the existing 90 billion to 153 billion rupees.

The new budget envisages GDP growth rate of six percent for the next financial year as against 5.28% during outgoing year. Allocations have been made for cluster development in agriculture, minding and industry to secure growth in entire supply chain of value addition.

Exports are projected to grow by 6.4% next year to 23.1 billion dollar against estimated 21.7 billion dollar this year. Import growth target has been set at 9.6% to 50 billion dollar as against expected 45.7 billion dollar this year.

Repeating figures of Thursday launched Economic Survey of Pakistan, Dar said that GDP growth rate was 5.3% in the outgoing fiscal year — the highest in ten years, he stated, adding that it was for the first time that Pakistan’s economy had grown to over $300 billion. “This shows the strengthening of the economy.

The industrial sector grew by 5.02%, the services sector grew by 5.98%, which includes transport, housing, etc. while the per capita income increased by 22%.The minister set the tax collection target for the upcoming fiscal year at Rs3,521 billion, while the tax to GDP ratio is expected to be 13.2%.

The long-term loan facility for the overall industries sector is at 6%, while for the textile sector it is 5%, in a bit to help the industry, the minister informed. The foreign exchange reserves stand today at $16 billion, which come up to $21 billion after adding the bank reserves, he stated.

According to budget documents the government aims to achieve an investment to GDP ratio of 17 percent, and an inflation rate of less than six percent. It is also hoping to keep the fiscal deficit at under 4.1% of GDP, according to the budget documents.

The minister said that Rs121 billion will be allocated for the Benazir Income Support Programme, which is three times its allocation in the 2013 budget.

The minister said an investment of Rs97 billion is being undertaken in the Pakistan Stock Exchange. He also said that women will be given representation in listed companies as well as representation in boards of governors.

The government is aiming to achieve a tax revenue target of Rs4,330 billion, with Rs4,013 billion in taxes collected by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), and Rs317 billion in other taxes. The non-tax revenue is targeted at Rs979.9 billion.

On the expenses side, the government allocated Rs3,477 billion for ‘current expenditure’, and Rs1,275 billion for development expenditure. The budgeted current expenditure includes Rs1,363 billion in interest payments, Rs248 billion in pensions, Rs920 billion for defence affairs and services, Rs430 billion for grants and transfers, Rs138 billion in subsidies, and Rs378.8 billion for the running of the government.

Talking about the exports sector, which has showed a negative growth, the minister revealed that the customs duty on the export of raw hides has been suspended. He announced similar measures for stamping foil.

The minister also informed the House that the present housing shortage in the country is one million, and increasing annually by 0.3 million units. He thus announced a 40% government guarantee on loans up to Rs10,000 from banks and other financial institutions for housing purposes.

The sales tax on the commercial import of fabric will be set at 6%. The minister also announced the setting up of an Information Technology Park in Islamabad in collaboration with South Korea.

Majority of population is under 20 years of age, thus our focus is on them, said the minister.

An allocation of Rs49 billion has been made for the health sector. Highlighting the energy sector reforms, Dar said 10,000MW will be added to the national grid by 2018. “Load shedding will be history,” he claimed.

The minister added that 15000MW will be added to the grid in later years. An amount of Rs180 billion has been earmarked for CPEC-related development projects in the country. The Karachi Operation which began on the premier’s orders in 2013 has borne fruit, said the minister, adding that the nation is proud of the army for defeating the enemy after the government launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb in June 2014. “No army has sacrificed against terrorism as much as the Pakistan Army has,” he stated.

In recognition of these sacrifices, a special raise of 10% allowance apart from salaries will be provided for them, he declared. The minister also announced a special welfare package for the families of martyrs from the armed forces, police and other security agencies. Moreover, an increase of 10% in the salaries of government employees and as much increase in pension of retired employees has been announced.

The minister also declared a decrease in the withholding tax for registration of vehicles for filers of tax returns. Registrations of 850cc vehicles will now cost Rs7,500, 1,000cc vehicles will now cost Rs15,000 and that of 1,300cc will cost Rs25,000. There has obviously been no decrease for non-filers, the minister commented.

Talking about the corporate tax, Dar said it has been brought down from 35% to 30% as promised by the government. The minister also presented the proposal to raise the customs duty on electronic cigarettes from 3% to 20%.

A raise in the regulatory duty on betel nut from 10% to 25% has been proposed along with a Rs200/kilogramme regulatory duty on the import of paan.

The minister also presented a recommendation to end the 5% regulatory duty on the import of raw materials related to the poultry industry. He also informed of a reduction in customs duty in the poultry business from 11% to 3%.

Special persons will get a 2% job quota in listed companies as per the newly passed companies act, the minister announced. The minister also proposed a uniform regulatory tax of 9% on the telecommunications sector and announced relief package on duty for electric cars.

The budget of the Pakistan Baitul Maal is to be raised from Rs4 billion to Rs6 billion. The government is also set to launch a scheme for the payment of HBFC loans for widows. The scheme is valid for widows who have not remarried.