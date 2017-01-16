Budgam shuts on Shakeel’s matyrdom event

Budgam

In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown was observed in Pakharpra area of Budgam district, Sunday on the second martyrdom anniversary of freedom fighter Master Shakeel.

Shakeel Ahmad Wani alias Master Shakeel was martyred by Indian troops in Kellar area of Shopian on January 15, 2015. All shops and business establishments were shut and traffic remained off the road. Shutdown was also observed in other hamlets including Mohanpora, Aglar, Khaigam and Kanidajan of the district.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people visited the house of martyr’s family members to express solidarity with them.—KMS