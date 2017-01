Observer Report

New Delhi

The Indian Border Security Force on Wednesday turned its guns on Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF jawan who had complained of deplorable food in a video that went viral.

A couple of days after a BSF soldier made a video and claimed that senior army officers sold food rations in the open market which were otherwise meant for BSF jawans, the BSF inspector general DK Upadhyaya dismissed allegations made by Yadav, claiming that ‘his intentions were different’.