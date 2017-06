Poonch

BSF soldier falls into gorge near LoC in Poonch, killed A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed after suffering a fall near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

An official said that Kulbir Singh of 137 BN BSF slipped and fell into a gorge in Saujiyan sector, resulting in his on spot death.—GK