BSEK science, general group Matric results on Aug 6

City Reporter

Board of Secondary Education (BSEK) will announce the annual exam results of matric science and general group on Sunday (Aug 6). The results would be declared at a ceremony, scheduled for 11:00 A.M, at Homeopathic College auditorium , opposite BSEK building. The position holders would be given awards by Chairman BSEK Dr. Saeeduddin, says BSEK release on Thursday. The results would be uploaded on the website (www.bsek.edu.pk) by 12:00 noon.

