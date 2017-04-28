BSEK Chairman for joint efforts to eliminate cheating

Staff Reporter

Chairman, Board of Secondary Education Karachi, Professor Dr. Saeeduddin regretted over the reports that a certain section of teachers is also involved in facilitating cheating in examinations, and stressed on consolidated and collective efforts of the government and society including Ulema against this un-ethical and illegal practice, and a serious threat to the new generation and the nation as a whole.

The cheating and favourtism deprived the genuine and hardworking students of better educational and job opportunities. Thus, talent and merit were being killed which caused frustration and chaos in the society, he said in a chat with media during his inspection to the examination centre at Cadet College Steel Town.

The Chairman, however, claimed that by making many corrections in the examination system and using different tools/checks, BSEK administration had succeeded in controlling the use of unfair means to great extent in ninth and 10th class exams this year.

He said there were 392 exam centres in the city. The board has appointed Chief Control Officer at each centre. Besides, the best available persons were picked up for conducting the examination at the centres and keeping vigilance there.

He said the people of Karachi definitely would have find big difference this year against the environment in which the exams were held over last couple of years.