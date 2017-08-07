BSEK announces Matric results

Staff Reporter

Boad of Secondary Edcuation Karachi on Sunday announced the results of annual examinations -2017 of Science and General Groups, at a ceremony to award the first three position holders with gold medals, cash prizes and merit certificates.

First two positions in Science Group went to boy students and in General Group the first three positions were bagged by girls.

Chairman BSEK Professor Dr. Saeeduddin, while announcing the results, said that in Science Group, total 1,54,499 students appeared and 1,12,369 were declared successful in all subjects— making 72.73 percent of the total appeared. The total registered candidates were 1,55,469.

He said 18800 students secured A-One grade, 29118 A grade, 30672 B grade, 23786 C grade, 9241 D grade and 321 got E grade.

About the General Group— Regular and Private, he said 23060 students appeared against 23124 registered male and female candidates. Total passed candidates numbered 14055, which makes 60.95 percent. 229 were tagged as A-One, 1436 as A, 3609 as B, 5234 as C, 3061 as D and 213 were placed in E grade, he said.

In Science Group, Ali Zia Khan S/o Ziaul Islam Khan, won first position by securing 798 marks; with 93.88 percent of total marks. He was student of K.B.V. CAA Model School and College, near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Syed Affan Ahmed Bukhari S/o Syed Waqar Ahmed Bukhari, got second position by obtaining 795 numbers; 93.52 percent. He was student of The Cresent Academy, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Laraib Shahzad D/o Shahzad Ahmed was awarded third position. She obtained 794 marks; 93.41 percent. She was student of Programmer School, North Karachi.

In General Group, Hafiza Romaisa Abrar D/o Abrar Arar Ahmed, won first position by securing 774 marks; 91.05 percent. She was student of Iqra Huffaz Girls Secondary School, North Nazimabad.

Sanobia Akram D/o Akram Ali bagged second position by obtaining 763 marks; 89.76 percent. She is from the same shcool.

Zujaja D/o Imran Ahmed was honoured with third position who secured 758 marks; with 89.17 percent. She was student of Citizen Secondary School, Bath Island.

Among the Speical Childen candidates, Absa School for the Deaf, Korangi got the first three positions. On this occasion, BSEK Chairman Professor Dr. Saeeduddin informed that he had constituted a committee— comprising the Control Examinations, Deputy Control and Assistant Control— to address the grievances of the students relating to the board exams.

He also announced that against the past practice, now the sudents would get marks sheet or get marks verified sheet in one hour from the board office after depositing the fees.

He assured the students and their parents that this year the answer sheets were re-checked before compiling the results of matric Science and General groups. This would minimize the cases of secrutiny. However, the scrutiny forms could be downloaded from the BSEK website.

Former minister for science and technology Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, who was the chief guest, spoke of the increasing importance of science and technology and urged on serious efforts from the government and private sector for promoting research and development.

“ Now, only knowledge based economy would bring prosperity in a country. Science and Technology has lessened the importance of natural resources,” he argued.