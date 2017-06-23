Brutalizing mourners new form of state terrorism: DeM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat has castigated India and its puppet authorities for using extreme force against the mourners and the family members of martyred youth at various places during the past week.

DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian oppression was growing with every passing day and its occupational forces were adopting new oppressive measures to muzzle the voice of people in the territory.

“Indian forces kill youth and when people gather at their residences for condolence, they use brute force on the mourners. This has happened at several places in the past one week. It is nothing but state terrorism in its worst form,” she said.

Nasreen said that such acts of terrorism by men in uniform were reported from Shopian, Kulgam, Pampore and Bandipora areas last week. “When a youth is martyred and a condolence meeting is held at his residence, it has been seen over the past one week that these terrorists in uniform come and use brute force against everyone including women and children,” she added.

In Pampore, she said, while the condolence meeting was going on at martyr Aadil Mir’ residence, forces barged into the house and beat everyone present there. “Men were brutalized, women beaten to pulp and many youth were arrested without any reason at all,” she said. “This is height of repression being employed by India in Kashmir,” she said.—KMS