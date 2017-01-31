Brussels bombing suspect charged in France over Paris attacks

Paris

Mohamed Abrini, the “man in the hat” bombing suspect caught on security cameras during the Brussels airport attack, has been charged in France over the November 2015 jihadist massacres in Paris, his lawyers said Monday.

Belgium handed Abrini over to the French authorities for a day so that he could face charges related to the deaths of 130 people in the French capital.

The 32-year-old was taken under armed guard to the Palais de Justice in Paris where he was charged by an investigating magistrate. A Belgian national of Moroccan origin, he was arrested in Brussels in April over his suspected involvement in the March 22 Brussels attacks and the Paris killings, both of which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Belgian investigators have said the Brussels airport and metro bombers who killed a total of 32 people were part of the same Brussels-based cell that orchestrated the Paris attacks. Dubbed the “man in the hat” from images caught on security cameras, Abrini fled Brussels airport without detonating his suitcase bomb, prosecutors say.

His accomplices Najim Laachraoui and Ibrahim El Bakraoui set off their explosives, killing 16 people and themselves.—AFP