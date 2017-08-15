Brunei’s mobile company introduces unlimited plan to attract tourists

Bandar Seri Begawan

Progresif Cellular Sdn Bhd (Progresif), the second largest mobile service provider in Brunei, announced that it was extending its unlimited plan to tourists, giving them “the complete freedom of communication during their time in the Sultanate.”

According to local media, the plan enables tourists to enjoy unlimited local calls, text messages and data browsing. Alternatively, they can opt for unlimited calls and text along with 1 gigabyte of local data browsing.

For tourists venturing into neighboring Malaysian towns, the plan will also enable them to roam and communicate freely without the hassle of having to exchange their SIM cards. The experience of unlimited communication is further augmented with immediate access to transportation services through DART, Brunei’s first ride booking service, the press release said.

Devin Edwards, chief marketing officer of Progresif, said the unlimited plan reinforces the company’s commitment to unlimited possibilities by having the freedom to do more in communication. “We’ve already been an active enabler of communication for tourists, and a strong presence at the Brunei International Airport.—Xinhua