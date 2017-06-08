BRT, SEM to be completed in new financial year: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Wednesday assured that Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Swat Express Motorway (SEM) would be completed and opened for public in new financial year. He was chairing meeting of the provincial cabinet here that approved provincial budget for the year 2017-18, budget estimates and ADP.

CM said BRT would be completed by January 2018 in record period of six months. The provincial government has allocated Rs7.7 billion for RBT and Asian Development Bank would arrange soft loan of Rs. 44.6 billion for the project.

He said Rs.30 billion have also been earmarked in the new budget for Swat motorway. He said projects for hydel power generation of 4500 mega watts have also been included in new ADP. Provincial energy department has started 616 mega watt hydel power generations while 100 mega watts would be also added in the national grid in the early months of the new fiscal year, he said.

Chief Minister said provincial government has focused and prioritized education and health sector followed by other social sectors. He said that government has made remarkable headways in all areas of concern and public welfare including elimination of terrorism, maintaining law and order and overcoming the energy crisis.

He said peace has been brought about and a congenial atmosphere has been established for investment in the province. Similarly he said the energy problem would also be sorted out due to indigenous efforts and soon people of the province would get relief from load shedding.

Pervez Khattak said that the scope of Sehat Insaf Card has been extended to more 2 lakh families in the fiscal year that would increase the health coverage ratio of poor families from 51% to 69%.

He said that developmental targets have been achieved that would further streamline the pace of progress in the province. He deplored that bulk appointments of government employees in past had become burden over the government exchequer due to ill planning on one hand deficiency of technical staff have been surfaced in productive sectors adding provincial government had to make a lot of efforts for the remedy.