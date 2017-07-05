BRT project’s timely completion taken as challenge: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for the proper monitoring of the pace of progress on the main corridor and allied routes of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar adding that the project has been taken as a challenge and would be completed with the same spirit. He directed for the all out mobilization by August 12, completion and publicity of design of the project and the simultaneous traffic diversion plan. The diversion plan should be widely publicized in order to raise awareness about the use of route once the project is put on ground.

He also directed to hire experts having background experience in such like projects to run this all time big project for Peshawar. He was presiding over a meeting on Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar its putting on ground and the time line finalization at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting was told about the pace of progress on the BRT, the shifting of utilities, finalization of different packages of the project and other allied issues related to the project.

He directed to construct the depot of BRT within the Bus terminal for which 900 kanal of land had been acquired in the Chamkani Bus Terminal and additional land should be acquired for a flyover there. Chief Minister agreed to the cost, construction and implementation phase of the utilities being shifted from the main corridor. Out of the Rs. 905 million an allocation of 500 million has been set aside for PTCL utilities shifting and Rs. 150 million have already been paid to it while out of 300 million, Rs. 250 million have been paid to SNGPL.

An amount of 100 million paid to PESCO for its reach-1 while 31 million to be paid for grid station. Pervez Khattak directed the SNGPL for the immediate shifting of utilities and gave a time line for the shifting. He directed for the shifting of electric poles from the main university road and the FWO should accelerate its work. He also directed for the shifting of tube wells from the main corridor as the flow of drinking water should not be stopped.