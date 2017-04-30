Brother of suspected suicide bomber arrested

Staff Reporter

Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed arresting a man believed to be a brother of suspected suicide bomber at Lahore airport on Saturday.

According to scant details available, the detained man Akhter Afzal, a resident of Nowshera city of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is the elder brother of suspected suicide bomber ‘Zafar Afzal’.

Sources revealed that the authorities also found pictures of the bomber ‘Zafar’ wearing suicide jacket, from the mobile phone of Akhter.

Apart from that, he was also alleged of filming different sections of Lahore airport, investigations for which have already been launched. There is still no clue available regarding the whereabouts of militant Zafar Afzal however, the detained has been shifted to an undisclosed location.