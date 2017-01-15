Brother, sister dead in road mishap

Staff Reporter

At least two people including brother and sister died and another injured when a tractor trolley hit a bike here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that an over speeding and reckless driven tractor trolley knocked down a motorcycle carrying three people in Youhanabad area of the provincial capital Lahore. Two motorcyclist brother and sister died on the spot in the accident while another girl Aroosa sustained injuries who was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The tractor trolley driver fled from the scene of the crime.