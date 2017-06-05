Brother of senior journalist passes away

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Deedar Siyal, the brother of senior journalist and former General Secretary Larkana Press Club Nazir Siyal, passed away at the age of 50, due to heart attack at Chandka Medical College Hospital [CMCH] Larkana.

Deedar Siyal is survived by his two son and five daughter while his funeral prayers was offered at his ancestral village near Larkana district. He will be remembered by his friends and detractors alike as a soft-spoken and cultured individual. A large number of journalists, notables of the area, representative of city organizations, political party leaders, social activist and citizens have expressed their grief over the sad demise of Deedar Siyal.