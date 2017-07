City Reporter

Police have busted a brothel and arrested 10 accused including three woman who were allegedly involved in immoral activities. According to police, Rawat Police acting on tip-off conducted a raid in Bahria Town Phase-7 area in its jurisdiction and netted 10 namely Hamad, Suleman, Wali Muhammad, Saeed Muhammad, Arslan, Zubair, Lal and three women. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.