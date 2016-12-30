Broom ton sets up New Zealand series win over Bangladesh

Nelson

Neil Broom’s century and a dramatic Bangladesh collapse helped New Zealand coast to a 67-run win in the second of three One-Day Internationals in Nelson on Thursday (December 29), the victory giving the home side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Broom’s unbeaten 107-ball 109 – his maiden century – helped New Zealand post 251 after being put in, but Bangladesh seemed well on course to hunt the target down, with Imrul Kayes’s 89-ball 59 and his 75-run stand with Sabbir Rahman (49-ball 38) setting up the chase.

However, from 104 for 1 in the 23rd over, Bangladesh was bundled out for 184 in 42.4 overs, losing its last nine wickets for 80 runs.

The victory, which came on the back of New Zealand’s 77-run win in the first ODI, gave the home side a 2-0 lead, with the final ODI, also in Nelson, to be played on Saturday.

Kane Williamson was the unlikely hero for New Zealand. The home side’s frontline bowlers struggled to hit their lines and lengths consistently, allowing Tamim Iqbal (16), Kayes and Sabbir to get starts. Tamim was sent back by Tim Southee in the eighth over, but Kayes and Sabbir joined forces to ensure Bangladesh remained on course for a series-levelling victory. With not much going his team’s way, Williamson decided to punt on himself and came on as the seventh bowler. His loopy, part-time off-spin did the trick, although it was a run out that prompted the initial breakthrough, with both Kayes and Sabbir ending up at the non-striker’s end after an attempt at a quick single. The bails were whipped off at the other end, and the umpires even had to check who was actually out. It was Sabbir, and he was in for a shock.

Thereafter, Mahmudullah (1) was cleaned up by Lockie Ferguson’s yorker, before Williamson had Shakib Al Hasan (7), Mosaddek Hossain (3) and Tanbir Hayder (2) dismissed in quick succession. With Southee scalping Kayes in between those wickets, Bangladesh was reduced to 136 for 6.

Nurul Hassan (24), the debutant, and Mashrafe Mortaza (17) then added a steadying 21, but that only served to delay New Zealand’s eventual victory, as Trent Boult nipped out both batsmen.

In the morning, Bangladesh, having handed debuts to Nurul, Tanbir Hayder and Subashis Roy, got off to a good start under overcast skies, with Mortaza trapping Martin Guptill in front of the stumps for nought. Tom Latham (22) and Williamson (14) didn’t last long either, as New Zealand was reduced to 47 for 3.

It was then that Broom, back in international cricket after a seven-year gap, took charge. He put on crucial partnerships of 51 with Jimmy Neesham and 64 with Luke Ronchi, to help boost New Zealand’s total. He soon brought up his century, even as the Bangladesh bowlers ran through the tail.—AFP