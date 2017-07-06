During these spell of rains, high voltage electricity wires in many parts of the Karachi city fell dangerously low and some of these wires broke down which posed a great danger to the nearby residents. But something worse happened in model colony Malir where an electricity wire broke down and fell into the stagnant rainwater. A small child wading through water was shocked from the electric current in the water and killed on way to hospital. The residents of the area complained several times to the K-Electric about the broken wires but it was too late when they arrived. The residents are mad with rage due to this painful incident. It is my humble request to K-Electric to fix these broken and wretched electrical wires especially in this monsoon season so as to avoid future hazards and accidents.
MUHAMMAD ARSALAN MALICK
Karachi
Broken wires
