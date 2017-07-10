Dasht is a well-known town of Kech district yet most of the roads are broken and every other day accidents are happening because of these broken roads. Furthermore, due to these road conditions, it takes more than 2 hours to reach Dasht from the Turbat city.

Also there is no hospital in the area and residents’ can get in danger if any emergency case occurs in the area. Government must initiate work to repair broken roads of Dasht as soon as possible, beside opening proper medical facility in the area.

MEHER-UN-NISA ASHRAF

Turbat, Balocahistan

