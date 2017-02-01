Broken roads, overflowing drainage

Tabbassum Aman

Karachi

Through the columns of your prestigious newspaper I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities to the worst condition of the road in our locality.

The condition of the road causes a lot of inconvenience to the people, causing (not only) traffic jams but also an overflow of drainage. This drainage causes the problem of bad odour and leads to epidemic diseases. Keeping the above in view, I hope that the concerned department will initiate immediate steps to ensure a good emergence of the road in our area.