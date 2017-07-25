Broadening of tax base to play key role in achieving higher economic growth: Dar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said broadening of tax base will contribute to strong tax revenue collections and play an important role in achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He said this while chairing a meeting on matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The Chairman FBR briefed the finance minister on the implementation of budget measures for FY 2017-18.

He also apprised the minister regarding measures being taken to further broaden the tax base. He emphasized the importance of effective budget implementation, in order to ensure that the general public could avail the intended benefits of the budget.

It was decided during the meeting that, in line with the tradition of the last three years, the government would publish the Taxpayers’ Directory of Parliamentarians this year as well.

The finance minister directed the FBR to prepare and submit a summary for the approval of the Federal Cabinet in this regard and make arrangements to publish the directory expeditiously after completion of all codal and legal formalities. He highlighted that Pakistan was only the fourth country in the world to publish such a directory, which was proof of the government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

He said, “Pakistan’s economy was ready for take-off but, sadly, vested interests, that do not want Pakistan to succeed, are conspiring to halt our nation’s progress.”