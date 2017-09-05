Broadband internet services restored in Kashmir

Srinagar

Broadband internet services were restored in Kashmir on Tuesday, two days after they were suspended by authorities on the eve of the April 9 bypolls to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The broadband internet services on landline were restored at around 4.30pm, giving much relief to subscribers in the valley. However, the internet services on mobile phones and data cards remain suspended.

The authorities had suspended all internet services at midnight on April 8 as a pre-emptive measure to stop rumour mongering and mobilisation by separatist elements to disrupt the by-polls in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 9.

Despite the ban, large scale violence marred the polling during which eight persons were killed and scores others injured in the action by security forces.