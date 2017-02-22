Broad spectrum operations to end terrorism

Radd-ul-Fasaad launched

NAP hallmark; Over dozen terrorists killed in Tiraah

Rawalpindi/ Peshawar

Pakistan Army led security forces launched on Wednesday a nationwide military operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’, which would include broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

According to the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation aims include elimination of residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made so far and ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies will continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad will entail conduct of broad spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations by Rangers in Punjab, continuation of ongoing operations across the country and focus on more effective border security management.

The operation will also include a countrywide deweponisation and explosive control as additional cardinals of the effort.

The hallmark of this operation will be pursuance of the National Action Plan.

The decision comes after Gen Bajwa held a high-level security session in Lahore.

The security session was attended by all Corps Commanders in Punjab province, DG PR Punjab, and intelligence officials.

Defense analysts have hailed the decision saying it is a good decision by the military to start this operation.

“It would be successful in containing threats arriving from internal factors.”

They said added that there are certain external elements too which need to be dealt with, adding there is a need to stop their infiltration into the country.

Meanwhile, the PAF air jet planes heavily pounded the militant’s positions in Rajgal area of the remote Tiraah valley and destroyed a number of hide outs of the trouble makers. The reckless bombings as the reports said left several miscreants dead.

According the ISPR “PAF engaged terrorists’ concentration late Tuesday night in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency bordering Afghanistan. Many terrorists were killed and their hideouts were destroyed in the action” the operation conducted was in the Tiraah Valley that killed over dozen terrorists and injured several others while many militant hideouts were destroyed during bombardment in the area where the Pakistan Army led security force have already been conducting Operation Khyber, the second leg of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.