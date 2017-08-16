Broad backs Anderson to fire in Ashes

London

Stuart Broad is “very confident” longstanding new-ball partner James Anderson will play a “big part” in England’s upcoming Ashes defence in Australia.

Anderson recently turned 35 and there are concerns a five-Test series ‘Down Under’, which starts in November, could be a tour too far for England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

The Lancashire paceman has taken 487 wickets at 27.90 apiece in 126 Tests but his 43 on Australian soil have come at a more expensive average of 38.44, although Anderson was a key member of the England touring side that won the 2010/11 Ashes.

And Broad, speaking ahead of England’s home three-Test series against the West Indies, had no doubt the swing specialist could be a central figure once again, whatever the conditions.

“I’m very confident,” said Broad at an event staged by England-West Indies series sponsors Investec on Monday. “The last couple of years he’s averaging 14 or 15 with the ball in England, so we know how dangerous he is when the ball’s moving around like that.

“But when we go to Australia, the wobble seam he bowls is a great weapon to have in Australia—take (Australia’s) Stuart Clark as an example.

“We’re certainly fortunate to have him going strong and I certainly expect him to play a big part in Australia.”

There was even talk Anderson could double up as England bowling coach if the current incumbent, Ottis Gibson, takes over as head coach of South Africa.

“That was suggested really sarcastically by Jimmy in the changing room,” said Broad.

“It would be a tough one for him because he’d have to mit to himself in the mornings which wouldn’t be easy! Jimmy is almost a bit of a bowling coach anyway with his great experience.”—AFP