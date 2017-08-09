British Prime Minister felicitates PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

British Prime Minister Ms. Theresa May has congratulated PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“During my times as Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister, I have had the privilege of working with your colleagues and predecessor to strengthen our bilateral relationship and to enhance our cooperation in areas of mutual importance. I continue to attach great importance to our relationship and the work we do together”, the British Prime Minister stated in her letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The British Prime Minister expressed that “the UK is, and will remain, a long-standing and dependable friend of Pakistan. We have deep ties as national, strong people to people links, and a shared history and future. This year is an especially important time to celebrate those ties. As your country celebrates its 70th anniversary, we also celebrate 70 years of our bilateral relationship. Our Commission in Islamabad and the Foreign Office in London have arranged a series of events in the UK and Pakistan to mark this special occasion, which have my full supports”.

“I look forward to working with you to further deepen our historic relationship, and to build a secure, stable, and prosperous Pakistan”, further expressed the British Prime Minister. NNI