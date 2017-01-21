British MPs for grant of right to self-determination to Kashmiris

London

MEMBERS of UK Parliament have demanded that the people of Jammu and Kashmir must be given the right to self-determination to enable them to decide their future by themselves.

MPs, David Nuttall and Philip Davies during the debate on Kashmir, that took place in the House of Commons in London at the main Chamber, said that the Kashmiris should be afforded the same right to self-determination as was given to the British people in the form of the Brexit vote. David Nuttall, the Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, said he appreciated the government needed to “tread a careful path” to avoiding harming relations with India or Pakistan. “But a candid and true friend is one who sometimes says things that the other friend may find unpalatable,” he said.

Intervening, Philip Davies said, “Surely it is not a question of supporting either the Indian government or the Pakistan government, it’s about supporting the people of Kashmir. “Just as you and I campaigned for many years for a referendum to decide whether or not our country should be governed by the European Union and part of that, surely the people of Kashmir should be afforded the same liberty of actually deciding how they want to be governed for their future too?”, he added. David Nuttall said he agreed.

He said, “I wish to make it absolutely clear that I do not see this issue as being about taking sides and saying that if you are a friend of Kashmir you are not a friend of India. This problem must be resolved by peaceful means.” He said, “I want to see the people of Kashmir being given the right to decide their own future, the right to self-determination, a right so historically exercised by the people of this country on the 23rd of June last year when the majority voted to leave the European Union.”

David Nuttall, leading a backbench debate on the issue, said that there was a feeling in the Kashmiri community that Britain has a responsibility to try and remedy the situation. He said, “It is the fact Britain was responsible for the partition which leads many in the Kashmiri community to believe this country could and should be doing more to try and help resolve this matter.”

A cross-party group of MPs led by David Nuttall is calling upon the British government to raise allegations of breaches of human rights in occupied Kashmir at the UN and to encourage India and Pakistan to start peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution of the Kashmir dispute based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future.

Conservative MP, Steve Baker (Wycombe) said the conflict is a legacy of the British empire and the government should acknowledge historic responsibility and do more to help resolve it. He said lessons can be learnt from the Brexit referendum in the UK, which showed that long-standing issues of sovereignty and self-determination can be settled.

Conservative MP, Nusrat Ghani said that the UN had willfully side-lined the dispute for too long and called for a renewed international effort to resolve it. She also criticised the use of pellet guns by Indian forces which had injured civilians – leaving many blinded. She said, “In Kashmir, pellet guns are being used by forces. The Indian government has advised that the use of pellet guns should be rare and only in pressing circumstances. These guns cause life-threatening injuries, brutally blind people and so far over thousand people have been injured.”

Shadow minister, Shabana Mahmood told MPs the use of pellet guns by Indian authorities was a brutal response. She said, “Nobody in Jammu or Kashmir wants to be hurt, injured, beaten up, raped and to be blinded or killed.”

Labour MPs, Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) and Naz Shah (Bradford West), said that the UK government should be pressing the United Nations to hold an independent inquiry into human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir. Naz Shah said, “To our shame, we raise this issue with both sides, but every time any member of this government has been challenged to raise this issue directly at the United Nations, as far as we can tell it has been politely declined, politely deflected and politely ignored.”

David Nuttall, MP also proposed the motion which was carried with heavy majority. The debate was attended by 70 MPs.

Other speakers included Khalid Mehmood, Imran Hussain, Philip Davies, Robert Felalow, Ruth Smeeth, Verender Sharma, Simon Danzack, Steve Baker, Vernon Coaker, Bob Blackman, Chris Leslie, Gil Furniss, Paul Blumffield, Holly Lynch, Liam Byrne, Tracy Brabin, Kelvin Hopkins, Lyn Brown, Tom Brake, Jim Shannon, Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh, and Liz Migginas – all MPs.

Kashmiris from all over the UK were present to support the MPs. They included Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement, Europe, Sardar Abdur Rahman Khan, Mohammed Azam Secretary General JKSDMEU, Mohammed Boota Harry, Councillor Yasmine Dar Chairperson JKSDMUK, Kashmiri activist Samina Khan, Sania Bhatti, Mushtaq Lashari, Raja Amjad Khan, Secretary All Parties Kashmir Coordination Committee, Chaudhary Manzoor Hussain, Mohammed Ghalib, Chaudhary Najeeb Afsar, Dr Z U Khan, Chaudhary Mohammed Farooq Southampton, Councillor Mehboob Bhatti, Raja Zafar Iqbal, Councillor Zia Ahmed, Hina Malik, Naheem Abbasi, Raja Ghazanfer khaliq, Chaudhary Altaf Hussain, Gohir Almas Khan, Chaudhary Abdul Rasheed, Haji Manzoor Hussain, Chaudhary Mohammed Azam Kothi, Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, Chaudhary Sajid Pinu, Riz Khan, Raja Sikander Khan and Chaudhary Tariq Mehmood.

Kashmiri leadership praised the All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group o Kashmir particularly David Nuttall, MP, Barrister Imran Hussain, MP, Nusrat Ghani, MP, Robert Felalow MP and all others. Raja Najabat Hussain said that the Kashmiri diaspora was proud of British Kashmiris and their hard work which brought some fruitful results. “We are committed with our brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir for raising their voice at the international level. We will have next step to organize a similar debate in the European Parliament,” he added.

Speaking at the end of a three-hour debate in the House of Commons, the British Foreign Office Minister, Alok Sharma, adopted the traditional callous approach of the British government on the Kashmir dispute and ruled out any active role in its settlement.

“It is for the governments of India and Pakistan to find a lasting resolution taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people. We encourage both sides to maintain positive dialogue but the pace of this is for both of them to determine”, he added.—KMS