British MP proposed motion on Kashmir in HOC London

Islamabad

David Nuttall, Member Parliament (MP) Bury North and Chairman All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament, proposed a motion in House of Commons (HOC) London.

The debate commenced in main Chamber of HOC which was carried with heavy majority. Almost 70 MPs attended the debate but 29 made the contributions, according to a news release here on Saturday.

It prolonged for approximately three hours in which the other speakers were Khalid Mehmood MP Perry Bar, Imran Hussain MP Bradford East, Philip Davies MP Shipley, Robert Felalow MP Stoke on Trent, Lilian Greenwood MP Nottingham South, Ruth Smeeth MP Stoke on Trent, Nusrat Ghani MP Weldone, Verender Sharma MP Ealing South, Simon Danzack MP Rochdale, Steve Baker MP High Wycombe, Vernon Coaker MP Gedlling Nottingham, Shabana Mahmood MP Ladywood, Bob Blackman MP, Naz Shah MP Bradford west, Chris Leslie MP Nottingham East, Gil Furniss MP Sheffield Brightside, Paul Blumffield MP Sheffield Central, Holly Lynch MP Halifax, Liam Byrne MP Hodge Hill, Stella Cracy MP Walthamstow, Tracy Brabin MP Batley and Spen, Kelvin Hopkins MP Luton North, Lyn Brown MP Westham, Tom Brake MP Wallington, Jim Shannon MP Strangford, Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh MP Ochil and South Perth Shire, Liz Migginas MP Shadow Minister of Foreign office Heywood Middlten, Alok Sharma MP Reading, Foreign Minister responsible for South Asia.

Kashmiris from all over the UK were present to support the MPs including Raja Najabat Hussain chairman Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement Europe, Sardar Abdur Rahman Khan, Mohammed Azam Secretary General JKSDMEU, Mohammed Boota Harry, cllr Yasmine Dar Chairperson JKSDMUK, Kashmiri activist Samina Khan, Sania Bhati, Mushtaq Lasharie, Raja Amjad Khan Secretary All parties Kashmir Coordination Committee, Chaudhary Manzoor Hussain, Mohammed Ghalib, Chaudhary Najeeb Afsar, Dr Z U Khan, Chaudhary Mohammed Farooq Southampton, cllr Mehboob Bhati, Raja Zafar Iqbal, cllr Zia Ahmed, Hina Malik, Naheem Abbasi, Raja Ghazanfer khaliq, Chaudhary Altaf Hussain, Gohir Almas Khan, Chaudhary Abdul Rasheed, Haji Manzoor Hussain, Chaudhary Mohammed Azam Kothi, Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, Chaudhary Sajid Pinu, Riz Khan, Raja Sikander Khan, Chaudhary Tariq Mehmood and many more.

Kashmiri Leadership has praised the All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group specially David Nuttall MP, Barrister Imran Hussain MP, Nusrat Ghani MP, Robert Felalow MP and all others.

Raja Najabat Hussain said Kashmiri Nation is proud of British Kashmiris and their hard work which brought some fruitful results.

He said they are committed with our brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for raising their voice at the International level.

He added that they will have next step to organize a similar debate in the European Parliament.—AFP