British High Commission holds Chevening debate for media professionals

Staff Reporter

An event to raise awareness of the British Government’s prestigious Chevening scholarship programme was today hosted by the British High Commission in collaboration with the Lahore Press Club. Chevening is the UK’s premier programme for identifying and supporting the next generation of leaders from across the globe. The British High Commission team, Mr. Andrew Cuff, Press Attaché, and Mrs. Shahla Qayyum, Head of Chevening Pakistan, briefed the media on the history, objectives and benefits of the programme and encouraged prospective applicants to apply. The window of applications for the 2018/19 academic year opened on 7 August 2017. Applications can be submitted online at www.chevening.org/Pakistan. The closing date is 7 November 2017. Mr Andrew Cuff, Press Attaché, said: “Chevening scholarships offer the potential future leaders of Pakistan the opportunity to study for a master’s qualification in the UK. Students benefit not only from our world class universities, but also experience living in the UK. The programme has produced over 48,000 scholars to date globally which also includes over 1,400 Pakistani nationals from various disciplines, including journalism and the mass media industry.

