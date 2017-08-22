British HC opens new operations room for Civil Defence

City Reporter

A new Operations Room has been opened at the Headquarters of the Civil Defence organisation in Islamabad, thanks to a donation by the British High Commission.

The new Operations facility aims to enhance existing Command and Control functions and situational awareness in Civil Defence, and is part of wider work at Federal and Provincial level to improve Pakistan’s response to national emergencies.

The Project Manager, who works in the Defence Section of the British High Commission, Lt Col Russ Hillis, said:

“The British High Commission is committed to working with Pakistani authorities in making its people as safe as possible. We bring best practice from the UK, but equally learn from how Pakistan approaches its challenges. We were delighted to be able to fund this new Operations Room, and are committed to doing more work to improve security and safety in Pakistan.”

During the opening the Director Civil Defence, Mr Hanif Khattak, thanked the British Defence High Commission, and particularly the Defence Section, for their enthusiastic efforts to help Pakistan better deal with national emergencies such as earthquakes, floods, and terrorist events.