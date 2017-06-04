British HC invites Dar to London family planning summit

Islamabad

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew has extended invitation to the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to attend the Family Planning Summit, scheduled to be held next month in London.

The invitation was extended during a meeting between the Finance Minister and British High Commissioner here late Friday, says a press release issued on Saturday.

The Department for International Development of the UK will jointly host the Summit with the United Nations Fund for Population Welfare and the Bill & Malinda Gates Foundation.

Dar thanked the High Commissioner for the invitation and said that family planning was an important policy area for Pakistan, being a country with a large population. He said that the government of Pakistan would like to benefit from the ideas to be presented in the Summit.

The High Commissioner felicitated the Minister on successful presentation of budget 2017-18 and expressed his government’s support for efforts aimed at enhancing inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The Minister on the occasion also appreciated the continued support being provided by the British government for different initiatives and projects in Pakistan, aimed at economic development and wellbeing of the people in different spheres.—APP