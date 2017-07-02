British growth slows as consumers tighten belts

London

Britain’s economy is slowing as surging inflation cuts consumer spending and raises household debt, data showed, causing a headache for the Bank of England on whether to hike rates.

Global market sentiment has this week been dominated by central banks, including the ECB, signalling that an end to the era of cheap money was drawing near—prompting analysts to speculate that the BoE could soon decide to raise its record-low interest rate of 0.25 percent.

But official data Friday showing that Britain’s economy slowed in the first three months of the year, with growth of 0.2 percent on weaker spending by consumers, has once more clouded the outlook for the BoE.

“Growth (from the final quarter of 2016) was driven by output from the business services and finance, and construction industries, partially offset by declines in some consumer-focused industries,” the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, confirming an earlier estimate.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth had stood at 0.7 percent in the final quarter of last year, while the first-quarter reading of 0.2 percent was the weakest for a year.

Consumers are being hit by surging British inflation, which stands close to a four-year high at 2.9 percent, as a Brexit-fuelled slump in the pound pushes up import costs.

This week however has seen sterling rally thanks to comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney hinting at an interest rate hike, possibly before the end of the year.

While inflation is rising fast, growth to wages is not keeping pace and this may delay the BoE from lifting its record-low interest rate, according to analysts.

Howard Archer, chief economic advisor at the EY ITEM Club research group, noted that “first quarter GDP growth was held back by a marked slowdown in consumer spending amid an increasing squeeze on purchasing power”.

Separately Friday, a survey showed that consumer confidence in Britain fell to the lowest level since July 2016, or soon after last year’s referendum in favour of Brexit.

The GfK/NOP index of consumer confidence dropped to minus 10 points in June from minus 5 in May.

“It seems likely that the weakening in confidence reflects consumers’ worries about the impact of higher inflation on their spending power, given evidence that wage growth has remained fairly week,” said Paul Hollingsworth, an economist at Capital Economics research group.

He added that some of the decline in sentiment could be attributed to “a fall-out from the election result. which has raised political uncertainty”.—AFP