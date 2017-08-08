British, European MPs call for just solution of Kashmir issue

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

British MP Andrew Gwynne and Member European Parliament Wajid Khan, here Monday called for early grant of right of self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to decide about their destiny in line with the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged norms and commitments.

The British MP Andrew and Kashmir-origin Member of the European Parliament Wajid Khan as well the Councilor Aasim Rashid from Rockdale, UK were speaking at a reception hosted by Senior Vice Chairman MSF (N) and PML (N) AJK Malick Sohail Awan here on Monday.

The three-member British Delegation is currently on a visit of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the invitation of the President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan to be apprised of the crucial conditions in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the massacre of the freedom loving people in the occupied valley by the Indian occupational forces since past 70 years in general and last 28 years in particular – where people have launched the peaceful struggle for the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian rule.

Veteran Britain-based Kashmiri expatriates leader and the Chief of the Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement in UK Raja Nijabat Hussain, Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, senior Kashmiri journalist and analyst Altaf Hamid Rao, PML (N) AJK Women wing leader Mrs. Ishrat Sajaad, Raja Naseer Akhter PRO to PM AJK, Ch. Ghazenfer Suleman Raja, Raja Ali Ahmed, Syed Iyaaz Shah, Raja Altaf and the host PML (N) AJK leader Malick Sohail Awan also spoke on this occasion raising the urgency of the immediate peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

Speakers declared that Kashmir was not the territorial disputed between India and Pakistan – rather it was the issue of human rights involving the future of 20 million people of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir. “This birth right of the people of Jammu & Kashmir was already acknowledged by the international community through the resolutions of the United Nations – which spoke of the grant of right to the people of the Himalayan state to decide about their future through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations Organization, they recalled.

Expressing grave concern over the continued human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir the British MP Andrew Gwynne, belonging to the opposition Labour Party, emphasized for the immediate grant of justice to the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir through the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

He admitted the historic reality that since Britain was also responsible of the creation of Kashmir issue during the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, yet it (Britain) has the moral and global obligation to perform its due role to pave the way for settlement of Kashmir issue. He said that 70-year-old Kashmir issue should be settled through just and principled manner in line with the wishes of the basic stake-holders – the people of Jammu & Kashmir, he added.

Describing Kashmir as one of the unresolved major global issues of human rights issue, MP Andrew called for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through political means.

He said that since Kashmir issue was virtually becoming threat to the regional and rather global peace, the same should immediately resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people for the emergence of permanent and durable peace in South Asia.