British Council delegation visits FJWU

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A British Council Pakistan delegation on Wednesday visited Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

The visit is a part of the initative taken by the British Council in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

with an aim to improve institutional capacity of education sector in Pakistan.

The visiting team included Ms Nishat Riaz, Director Education British Council, Dr Azra Medows (OBE) and Abou Bakar Fathalla, International Engagement Manager, Cardiff Metropolitan. FJWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir on the occasion informed the delegation that FJWU was a pioneer female university in Pakistan, which was offering degrees in the fields of Management Sciences, Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Education, Computer Arts, Law and Computer Sciences.

She said the university had approximately 5,000 students from every area of the country. It was offering courses to bring women students at par with international standards. Institutions from all over the world had been in touch to develop exchange programmes with it, she added.

Later, in a panel discussion, the panelists focused on opportunities to reform international research and education programmes to further improve quality of education.

The delegation also visited Campus Radio Station (VOW FM 96.6) and Television Studio (Vision of Women). Its members appreciated the technical equipment installed in the studio and showed interest for future collaborations. University souvenirs were also presented to the guests.