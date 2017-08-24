British Chevening scholarships awarded to 63 Pakistani scholars

City Reporter

The UK is sending 63 Pakistani scholars to study a one year master’s programme in the UK, funded by the UK Government’s Chevening programme.

A number of the selected scholars were presented certificates, ahead of their departure to the UK, by the Acting British High Commissioner, Mr Richard Crowder, at a reception in Islamabad today.

The reception was well attended by Chevening alumni, British High Commission and UK Aid officials and members of the Chevening Alumni Association of Pakistan.

While presenting the certificates, the Acting British High Commissioner Mr Richard Crowder said: “I congratulate the selected scholars on this fantastic achievement. 2017 marks the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations and the Chevening Scholarship Programme is an important part of our strong relationship with Pakistan. Both the UK and Pakistan benefit from the sharing of ideas and learning that results from the Chevening Scholarship Programme.

“This is an opportunity for scholars to gain knowledge from the world’s most renowned universities in the UK and experience a dynamic, vibrant and multicultural society. I urge our scholars to explore and make the best use of their time in the UK, and experience UK’s culture, heritage, landscape and people. The new experiences and knowledge will help them make a difference to Pakistan’s future”.