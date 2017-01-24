Britain funds projects in AJK

London

The British Council and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the British Council London office to develop joint programmes through collaborative activities in youth engagement, Arts, English, Examinations, are well as Society and Education. Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister of AJK Irshad Qureshi Secretary, School Education Department of AJK, Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director British Council in Pakistan, Nishat Riaz, Director Education British Council in Pakistan, and his Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner.

Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive British Council said: “The British Council is honoured to support the Government of Pakistan Administered Kashmir in their endeavours to provide better opportunities for their people. For the last 70 years, our work has continued to expand in Pakistan which is a testament to the long standing relationship between the two countries and our peoples. Together we can work to build a bright future for the citizens of Pakistan and the UK, through mutual understanding and cooperation between institutions and individuals. I am very proud that we at the British Council will play our part in that.”

Mr. Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Primpe Minister of AJK expressed his gratitude to British Department of Education and British Council Pakistan for inviting delegates from Pakistan Administered Kashmir to attend the Education World Forum 2017. He expressed his appreciation on the MOU signing and believes that an understanding with British council will help teachers enhance their skills and expertise.

He referred to the vital role of the British Council and commonwealth for their contribution in provision of multi layered scholarship programmes benefitting the people of Kashmir.—Email