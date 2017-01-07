Britain appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region. The COAS underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to the support of all nations in Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.