Brisk preparations afoot to welcome Nawaz in city

City Reporter

Brisk preparations were under way to accord a tumultuous welcome to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his scheduled return to his hometown on Aug 11 (Friday).

A large number of banners to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif have been placed across the city ahead of his arrival. Workers,supporters,and sympathizers were actively engaged in giving final touches to extend a rousing welcome to Nawaz Sharif on his arrival in Lahore.

Emotionally-charged PML-N workers were busy setting up welcome camps along the G T Road.

According to party sources, former premier will leave Islamabad on August 9 (Wednesday) for Lahore. On the way to Lahore, Nawaz Sharif will hold meetings and rallies at different stopovers.

A huge number of PML-N workers leaders and workers will welcome Nawaz Sharif at Babu Sabu Interchange and take him to Darbar Data Ganj Bukhsh in the shape of a procession where he will address a rally in front of the shrine.

PNL-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik MNA who is also heading a committee for making arrangements for Nawaz Sharif’s welcome, said all was set to accord former prime minister a hero’s welcome to Lahore.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the largest political party of the country and its leadership believed in serving masses selflessly.

Meanwhile, city police finalized foolproof security plan for the arrival of the former prime minister. DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf informed this scribe that over 7500 police personnel would be deployed on the route of Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade.

Chief Traffic Officer,Lahore, Rai Aijaz said 2000 traffic wardens would be deputed along Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade route to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience.