Bright, prosperous future awaits Balochistan: President

Quetta

President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said tough days for Balochistan were over now and a bright future awaited for the province and its people. Addressing an event held here to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the president said Pakistan in coming days would become an important country of the region with a rising Balochistan.

President Mamnoon said the route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had not been changed even by a single inch and efforts would be made to ensure that all parts of the country including Balochistan benefits from the mega project.

The president recalled his earlier statement at the same Governor House, asserting that if Balochistan was deprived from the benefits, there was no need for such project. President Mamnoon categorically said the state and its institutions would protect interests of the entire country, including Balochistan.

About Pakistan Movement, the president said a large number of people from Balochistan played an active role in raising awareness among people. For this reason, he said the Quaid had delightfully stated ‘Well done Balochistan’ on the success in Quetta’s local bodies election and on the role of local students.

He mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam was impressed by the passion of Baloch people for the Pakistan Movement and named them ‘Brave Baloch Boys’. The president said the Quaid also termed Balochistan a gem which if polished well would dazzle the world with its glow.

He said the Quaid’s prediction seven decades back, was now on its way to reality, adding that CPEC would play a vital role in the prosperity of Balochistan.

President Mamnoon said the people of Balochistan should equip themselves to maximum benefit from the advantages of CPEC and asked the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to launch relevant courses in maritime trade and shipping.

He also directed National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to establish its campus in Gwadar for learning of Chinese language and added he had allocated a generous amount from the budget of the President House for the purpose and work had been initiated on it.

The president said the government’s National Action Plan (NAP) had resulted in positive outcome and had generated economic activity in the country. He said the comrades of Quaid-e-Azam were the benefactors of nation and deserved utmost respect and honour by the nation.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai in his welcome address said Quaid-e-Azam was the man of principles and his determination and continuous struggle helped him create a separate country for Muslims of sub-continent.

Quaid-e-Azam had close relations with the people of Balochistan, he said adding he also respected difference of opinion to promote democratic systems.

On the occasion, Tableaus, Mili and folk songs were presented by children to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Information Minister Balochistan Abdur Raheem Ziartawal, Agriculture Minister Sardar Aslam Bizenjo, Culture Minister Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hasani, MPAs, IG Police and officials.—APP