Brig Mukhtar stresses students of self-grooming

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

A special ceremony was arranged at COMSATS Institute of Information technology to recognize outstanding students in academics. The students, their parents, members of the COMSATS Family, including head of all departments, faculty members and administration staff joined the ceremony.

Brig. Muhammad Mukhtar, Station Commander Abbottabad, as a chief guest on this occasion. Campus report was presented by, Director CIIT Abbottabad Prof. Dr. Khan Gul Jadoon. He warmly welcomed and congratulated position holders and parents on their achievements and hard work. He continued by encouraging the students to keep the consistency of their hard work going in future as well.

he chief guest Brig Muhammad Mukhtar shared his views and congratulated position holders on the excellent academic performance in their respective departments. He also stressed upon the importance of personal grooming of the students and gave an advice of being a responsible citizen of Pakistan.

osition holders were awarded with certificates and prize money. Highest Scorer Asim Raza was from department of Computer Sciences. He secured 3.98 CGPA out of 4.00 CGPA in the ceremony, followed by Abbas Ahmed Nawaz 3.96 CGPA, Ayesha Ejaz 3.95 CGPA, Sarib Jadoon 3.95 CGPA, Salwa Jadoon 3.95, CGPA and Irum Firdaus 3.95 CGPA.