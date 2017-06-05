Briefing on revamping of Jinnah Hospital

Staff Reporter

A briefing session on revamping of Jinnah Hospital was held at the hospital’s Conference Room here.

The meeting was chaired by the Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College/ Jinnah Hospital Lahore and was attended by the Medical Superintendent Dr. Sohail Saqlain, faculty members as well as hospital administration and consultants of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP).

The Portuguese Hospital Architect Mr. Petro through video-link gave detailed briefing and presented proposed architectural drawings.

Dr Sohail Saqlain elucidated the objectives of the meeting and emphasized upon the importance of suggestions from the end users.

MS informed the meeting that as Jinnah Hospital was in transformation of structure, services and placement of adequate IT system to ensure quality in service through enforcement of prescribed standards.

The Principal Prof. Rashid Zia stated that involvement of all stake holders would enable them to firm up final architectural drawings according to their needs.

He further informed that the suggestion should be based on their genuine problems and must address the issues of hospital structure, space, functioning etc. He reiterated that the plan finalized at this stage should not have any loopholes. It was decided that faculty will discuss and share their suggestions with the IDAP consultants in next couple of days. It is important that Jinnah hospital to strictly follow the timeline of revamping, the MS reminded the participants.

Dr. Sohail Saqlain said that revamping includes restructuring of building including dedicated ambulance and emergency patient entry, separate obstetrics emergency entry, provision of new elevators expansion of emergency entrance, adding new OTs, clean and dirty areas segregation, visitors traffic control, separate authorized entrance and services reforms, hospital computerization and automation and changes in the management structure.